Weather Quiets Down Tonight

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Isolated shower. Low 64
Tomorrow: Isolated shower south. Less humid. High 81
Showers and thunderstorms continue to push to the east this evening. We can't rule out an isolated shower into tonight. It will continue to be muggy, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
A secondary cold front moves through Friday morning, with a few showers, especially across the Southern Valleys. The humidity will drop and sunshine returns just in time for the weekend.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. The heat and humidity return next week.