Weather turning dry this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Lingering lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Lake-effect snow showers are moving off of Lake-Ontario early this morning, so expect a few flurries with little to no accumulation if you are North of I90. These snow showers will gradually move north, outside of CNY by early this afternoon, and then all of CNY will see dry weather for the rest of the day. Some areas in between the lake-effect cloud bands could see some sunshine today, but the sunnier day will be tomorrow as an area of high pressure builds in. Regardless, temperatures dont warm up much today, with highs reaching the mid 30s. Winds today too will be slightly breezy but thankfully less windy compared to yesterday.
Monday will be the nicest of the next several days. Sunshine moves in the are, and temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s. A front becomes stationary over our area starting on Tuesday, so weather will turn unsettled for the middle of the workweek. On and off rain showers will be the story for Tuesday as well as Wednesday until the front finally clears of CNY and we dry out once more for Thursday.