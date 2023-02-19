Weather turns active this week

Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Monday: Mild start. Brief rain/snow. Lower 40s.
Weather remains relatively quiet today with mostly cloudy skies, and mild high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s! You could experience a few light sprinkles from the front today, but dry air in the mid-level atmosphere should keep a lot of the precip from reaching the ground. The weather pattern this coming week however will be more active:
Starting tomorrow it will be a mild start with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. A front moves through midday bringing scattered rain/snow showers depending on elevation. Another similar setup is in store for Tuesday, but trailing the morning rain/snow there could be lingering lake-effect snow. Wednesday (at least during the day) we dry out a bit before light snow showers arrive Wednesday night.
Our main focus this week is on Thursday due a potential setup for an ice storm. It's still too early to tag it with an alert day, but we are more than likely to issue one. The reasoning for the hesitation is for the perfect setup, the front has to stall directly over CNY, and any slight fluctuations with the positioning could change it from an ice storm to just rain or just snow for CNY. We will keep you updated throughout the week on this.