Weather turns unsettled Thursday and Friday

Quiet and pleasant weather continues this evening and into tonight. Lows expected to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. A weak disturbance moves over NY early Thursday morning primarily north of the Mohawk Valley which will weaken by the late morning producing a brief rain shower. As daytime heating continues and humidity rises spotty convective showers and storms become more organized as low pressure moves over the area. Primary risks with some of these showers are locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs likely to reach the upper 70s. It will also feel more humid tomorrow compared to the past two days.
We will continue to monitor lingering showers and storms that develop overnight into early Friday morning as one or two could also turn strong with some low-level helicity and some leftover CAPE. Another round of showers and storms develop Friday, but the latest trends have them strengthening south and east of much of the area. Still plan for the possibility of afternoon and early evening. Nice weather moves in for the weekend though both Saturday and Sunday!