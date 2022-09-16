Weather warms up again this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s. Cooling down into the low 50s overnight.
Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. Lower 70s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid-Upper 70s.
The fall like cool weather comes to an end tonight, with clouds remaining in the area until tomorrow morning. Overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day Saturday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will be slightly more noticeable, but not too high. Rain chances begin to increase by Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through Monday.
Scattered showers and storms Monday lead to lingering showers on Tuesday. Dry weather expected by Wednesday before weather begins to turn unsettled again towards the end of next week, the first few days of fall. After a week of above average temperatures for this time of year, the cool air returns following next weekend, as the jet stream slowly builds further south.