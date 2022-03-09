Wednesday's local snowfall totals

Widespread snow fell today across Central New York, producing very slippery roadways in the afternoon and evening. Here's a look at snowfall totals across our local area.
5" Otego
5" Edmeston
5" Mohawk
5" Oneonta
4.5" Utica
4.5" Ilion
4.5" Herkimer
4" Cassville
4" New Hartford
4" Deansboro
2" Point Rock
This is how much snow has fallen in the City of Utica so far this season compared to average:
Thank you to the folks that volunteered to measure the snow earlier today. Another round of much heavier snow is expected on Saturday.