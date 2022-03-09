 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick Spots Through the Overnight...

With residual moisture from melted snow, snow and slush some
refreezing is possible overnight on untreated surfaces. This
could lead to slick spots. Allow extra time to reach your
destination overnight and for the morning commute Thursday.

Wednesday's local snowfall totals

  • 0

Widespread snow fell today across Central New York, producing very slippery roadways in the afternoon and evening.  Here's a look at snowfall totals across our local area.

5"  Otego

5"  Edmeston

5"  Mohawk

5" Oneonta

4.5"  Utica

4.5" Ilion

4.5" Herkimer

4"  Cassville

4"  New Hartford

4" Deansboro

2" Point Rock

This is how much snow has fallen in the City of Utica so far this season compared to average:

Snowfall

Thank you to the folks that volunteered to measure the snow earlier today.  Another round of much heavier snow is expected on Saturday.

 

Recommended for you