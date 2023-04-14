Weekend forecast is looking warm

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 55.
Saturday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 80. Low 57.
Sunday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 75. Low 55.
The warmth continues into the weekend, with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower both Saturday and Sunday. A very pleasant Friday evening in Central New York, with sunny skies and temperatures easing back into the 70s. Clear skies tonight, cooling off quickly after sunset. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
The weather looks pleasant on Saturday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Unseasonably warm, with highs once again in the upper 70s to near 80. A slight chance of a pop up shower in the afternoon. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A mix of sunshine and clouds again on Sunday, with a late day shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front arrives Monday morning and brings widespread rain, clouds, and much cooler temperatures to Central New York. Highs in the upper 50s. Cooler still on Tuesday, with cloudy skies, rain showers, and highs in the upper 40s. A passing shower is possible on Wednesday, with highs again in the upper 40s. The weather turns warmer starting Thursday. Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Warmer on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.