...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level
Ozone.. from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Weekend forecast is looking warm

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 55.

Saturday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 80. Low 57.

Sunday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 75. Low 55.

Weekend forecast

The warmth continues into the weekend, with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower both Saturday and Sunday. A very pleasant Friday evening in Central New York, with sunny skies and temperatures easing back into the 70s. Clear skies tonight, cooling off quickly after sunset. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

The weather looks pleasant on Saturday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Unseasonably warm, with highs once again in the upper 70s to near 80. A slight chance of a pop up shower in the afternoon. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A mix of sunshine and clouds again on Sunday, with a late day shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front arrives Monday morning and brings widespread rain, clouds, and much cooler temperatures to Central New York. Highs in the upper 50s. Cooler still on Tuesday, with cloudy skies, rain showers, and highs in the upper 40s. A passing shower is possible on Wednesday, with highs again in the upper 40s. The weather turns warmer starting Thursday. Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Warmer on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

