Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40s.
Saturday: Cloudy with a brief shower possible. High 64. Low 44.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 60. Low 34.
A large area of high pressure builds in this weekend and keeps the brunt of Hurricane Ian south of Central New York. Cloud cover over the weekend comes from the remnants of Ian. Clearing skies are expected early next week with a nice stretch of fall weather ahead.
Clouds over Central New York this evening, tonight, and Saturday are coming from Ian. These clouds will stick around tonight, keeping overnight lows in the low 40s. Mainly cloudy on Saturday, with a shower possible south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the low 60s. High pressure brings back sunshine for Sunday, with highs near 60. Widespread frost is expected Sunday night.
The weather next week looks quiet as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Mostly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A strong cold front arrives early Friday, bringing temperatures down into the upper 40s.