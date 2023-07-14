Weekend forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 63.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and very humid. High 89. Low 70.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High 81.
The humidity builds back for the weekend, with hazy, hot, and humid weather Saturday followed by thunderstorms on Sunday.
For this evening, expect partly cloudy skies with a brief shower or thunderstorm south and east of Utica. Partly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the low 60s. The weather on Saturday looks hazy, hot, and humid. Highs near 90 with the heat index in the low 90s. The weather looks generally dry during the morning, afternoon, and early evening. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning. More showers and thunderstorms arrive Sunday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and humid, with highs in the low 80s.
The chance of a shower or thunderstorm continues on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning less humid and cooler for Tuesday. Still the chance of a shower or storm, with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.