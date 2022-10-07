Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. Low 37.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. High 51. Low 37.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 56. Low 39.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 56.
Cooler weather settles in on the backside of a cold front this weekend. Breezy conditions will continue through Saturday. High pressure brings dry weather to the region through the weekend. Warmer weather looks to return early next week.
Chilly this evening for high school football games. Temperatures look to drop into the 40s near sunset. Breezy, cloudy, and chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, breezy, and cool. Highs only near 50. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Columbus Day, with highs in the mid 50s.
The weather warms up next week, with a return to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs near 60. Warm on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Cloudy with rain on Friday and highs near 60.