 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weekend Forecast

  • 0

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. Low 37.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. High 51. Low 37.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 56. Low 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 56.

Fall foliage

Cooler weather settles in on the backside of a cold front this weekend. Breezy conditions will continue through Saturday. High pressure brings dry weather to the region through the weekend. Warmer weather looks to return early next week.

Chilly this evening for high school football games. Temperatures look to drop into the 40s near sunset. Breezy, cloudy, and chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, breezy, and cool. Highs only near 50. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Columbus Day, with highs in the mid 50s.

The weather warms up next week, with a return to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs near 60. Warm on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Cloudy with rain on Friday and highs near 60.

Recommended for you