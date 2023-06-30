Weekend forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Milder. Low 63.
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High 84. Low 66.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. High 75.
Wildfire smoke, which is causing poor air quality in Central New York, is expected to clear out of our area this weekend thanks to favorable winds.
The weather turns unsettled heading into the weekend. For tonight, expect an early passing shower or thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers and thunderstorms. Humid, with highs in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the afternoons. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.