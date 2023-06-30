 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Weekend forecast

  • 0

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Milder. Low 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High 84. Low 66.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. High 75.

Weekend forecast

Wildfire smoke, which is causing poor air quality in Central New York, is expected to clear out of our area this weekend thanks to favorable winds.

The weather turns unsettled heading into the weekend. For tonight, expect an early passing shower or thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers and thunderstorms. Humid, with highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the afternoons. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

Recommended for you