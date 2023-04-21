Weekend forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers. Low 51.
Saturday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Warm and windy, with overnight rain/thunderstorms. High 75. Low 44.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Breezy and cooler. High 55. Low 36.
Warm weather continues tonight and Saturday, before a strong cold front returns temperatures to the 50s starting Sunday. Warm this evening, with a few pop up showers. Temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy tonight, with a passing shower or two. Overnight lows near 50.
Warm on Saturday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Turning windy in the afternoon, with a southeast wind between 10-20 mph and gusts over 30 mph. Highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain is expected Saturday night as a cold front arrives. A few thunderstorms are possible. Overnight lows in the 40s. Much cooler on Sunday, with showers in the morning. A few breaks of sunshine expected in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Widespread rain is expected Monday, with cooler weather. Highs near 50. A few showers are possible Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. The weather slowly improves heading through the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 60.