Weekend forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 33.
Saturday: Windy with rain. High 51. Low 28.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 35. Low 20.
Unsettled weather returns to start the weekend. Cloudy skies tonight, with rain developing late. Sleet and freezing rain is possible north and east of Utica overnight. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s. Cloudy on Saturday with rain in the morning and afternoon. Turning windy, with highs in the low 50s. A strong cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon, dropping temperatures into the 30s by evening. Lake effect snow showers are expected tomorrow night, with light accumulations possible north of the Mohawk Valley.
Cooler on Sunday and breezy, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny on Monday and pleasant, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Dry on Thursday and mostly cloudy, with highs near 40. Rain and snow showers return on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s.