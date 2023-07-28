Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and mild. Storms late. Low 69.
Saturday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning and early afternoon. High 79. Low 56.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 75. Low 55.
The weather turns cooler and much less humid as we head into the weekend.
A very warm and humid evening in Central New York, with temperatures falling into the upper 70s to low 80s near sunset. A mild and muggy night, with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows only in the upper 60s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday late morning to early afternoon as a cold front arrives. Humid in the morning, then turning much less humid in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful on Sunday, with partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid 70s.
The weather remains comfortable most of next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday and a brief shower late in the day. Highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Friday. Turning a little more humid, with highs in the upper 70s.