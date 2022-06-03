Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool. Low 49.
Tomorrow morning: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Sunny. Breezy. High 67.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Cool. Low 60s.
A beautiful weekend is expected in Central New York! For this evening, expect mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold front could spark an isolated shower overnight, especially north of the Mohawk Valley. Otherwise, mostly clear and cool tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
The weekend is looking sunny and very comfortable. A cooler than average Saturday in June, with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Breezy conditions are expected, especially in the afternoon. Clear and cool Saturday night, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Outlying areas could drop into the upper 30s. Frost is unlikely. The second half of the weekend looks warmer, with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday under partly sunny skies.
Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain returns on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s. More rain returns on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 70s.