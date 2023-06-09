Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 45.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Pleasant. High 73. Low 54.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 78.
The air quality remains good this evening and tonight. Some light smoke looks to return on Saturday, but the air quality index is not expected to be bad like it was earlier this week.
Widespread showers continue this evening, with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s tonight with patchy fog. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with some light haze possible. Warmer, with highs in the low 70s. The weather on Sunday looks warmer and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s.
The weather turns unsettled next week, with several chances of much needed rain. Cloudy with widespread rain on Monday. Highs near 70. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with showers possible late in the day. Highs in the low 70s. Widespread showers possible on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Cloudy with showers on Thursday. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and dry on Friday, with highs in the low 70s.