Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with late day showers. High 56. Low 42.
Sunday: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Clear skies continue until the evening and tonight, and temperatures fall into the 30s after midnight. Some patchy frost is possible in the colder spots north and east of Utica.
A sunny start to Saturday, but clouds are expected to build into the region as a warm front arrives. A few passing showers are expected later in the day, but these aren't expected to last for long. Highs in the mid 50s. More showers are possible Saturday night, with overnight lows in the 40s.
Sunday is the warmer and drier day of the weekend. A warm front will move north bringing temperatures into the 70s in the Southern Valleys. If the front pushes farther north, expect mid 70s in the Mohawk Valley and 60s in the North Country. On Monday, expect passing showers with highs in the 70s, however temperatures will quickly cool after, heading into the 50s and 40s later on in the week. The possibility of a few flurries later in the quick isn't out of the picture, especially on Wednesday night. Highs stay in the 40s on Thursday, with warmer temperatures expected by Friday.