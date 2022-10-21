Weekend forecast

Tonight: Clear. Low 36.
Saturday: Sunny and warm. High 68. Low 40.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 66. Low 45.
A beautiful start to the weekend is expected as high pressure continues to deliver sunshine. Warmer than usual weather looks to stick around into next week, with the next chance for rain not until the middle of next week.
The weather looks clear and cool for Friday night football, with temperatures falling quickly into the 40s. Clear and cool tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. The weather looks spectacular on Saturday. A top ten day, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s! A few high clouds are expected on Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather remains mild for most of next week. A close call on rain for Monday, with low pressure moving into New England. It looks dry locally and warm, with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday look warm, with highs near 70! A few showers return on Wednesday and Thursday as cooler weather returns to Central New York. Highs in the low 60s again by Friday.