Weekend forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog, drizzle, and a few rain showers. Low 55.
Saturday: Clouds give way to a few breaks of sunshine. The chance of showers. High 67. Low 54.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 73.
A few showers this weekend, especially Saturday, with warmer, sunnier weather expected next week. A brief round of light wildfire smoke is expected to return Saturday afternoon, too. Air quality may be poor enough to affect sensitive groups. Smoke is expected to move out on Saturday night.
For tonight, expect cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid 50s. Cloudy skies to start Saturday, with a few breaks in the overcast expected in the afternoon. The chance of a passing shower, with highs in the upper 60s. The weather on Father's Day looks warmer, with mostly cloudy skies. A brief shower is possible, with highs in the low 70s.
The weather next week looks sunnier and warmer. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs near 80. Summer begins on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Very warm and pleasant weather is expected later in the week, with highs in the low to mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.