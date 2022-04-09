 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight Saturday night then continue falling to 1226.4
feet by Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Sat 1 am: 1227.6
Forecast:
Sat 2 am MSG
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.1
Sun 2 am 1227.0
Sun 8 am 1226.9
Sun 2 pm 1226.8
Sun 8 pm 1226.7
Mon 2 am 1226.6
Mon 8 am 1226.6
Mon 2 pm 1226.5
Mon 8 pm 1226.4

Weekend forecast

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 49. Low 34.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Breezy. High 43. Low 31.

Unsettled and cooler weather is expected this weekend. Scattered showers are expected today, mixing with snow in the higher elevations. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain is not expected to be heavy enough to cause flooding. Breaks of sunshine are expected in the afternoon, with breezy conditions.

Increasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Even colder on Sunday, with rain and snow showers. Breezy, with highs only in the low 40s.

The weather looks to improve early next week. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain is possible on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Showers are possible on Friday, with highs near 60.

