Weekend forecast

Tonight: Flurries. Windy. Low 26.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 47. Low 26.
Sunday: Cloudy with a brief rain or snow shower. High 43. Low 30.
Snow showers continue this evening, becoming lighter tonight. Little accumulation is expected in most areas, with up to an inch along higher terrain. Overnight lows in the mid 20s. Watch out for some patchy black ice overnight on untreated surfaces.
The sun returns on Saturday, with warmer temperatures. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s with breezy conditions. Cloudy skies on Sunday as low pressure passes to the south. A few rain or snow showers are possible later in the day. Highs in the low 40s.
Mostly cloudy on Monday and seasonable, with highs in the upper 40s. The weather turns warmer on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns on Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Cloudy with rain showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low 50s.