Weekend forecast

Tonight: Showers. Lower 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Mild. High 67. Low 39.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 59. Low 41.
The weather looks outstanding this weekend as high pressure remains in control. A weak cold front brings clouds and a sprinkle late Saturday, followed by cooler weather starting Sunday. Much colder weather returns next week as a large and slow moving area of low pressure moves into the region.
Beautiful weather continues this evening, with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall very quickly, into the 40s after sunset. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday and the weather looks warm for this time of year. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s. Clouds arrive Saturday evening with a slight chance of a shower as a weak cold front moves through. Cooler on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Dry, with highs in the upper 50s.
Much colder weather arrives next week. Another cold front brings widespread rain on Monday. Highs in the mid 50s. Chilly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with scattered lake effect rain showers. Highs only in the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. A little less chilly on Friday, with highs in the low 50s.