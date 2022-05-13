 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Weekend forecast

  • 0

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 60.

Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Warming up fast. 60s-70s.

Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 80.

Tomorrow evening: Passing shower or thunderstorm. Upper 70s.

Warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms, especially by Sunday. Mild tonight, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows only near 60. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a pop up shower or thunderstorm possible in the late afternoon to early evening.

A cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.Unfortunately, viewing conditions doesn't look great for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night due to cloud cover. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation.

Cooler weather is expected early next week, with rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine on Thursday and warmer, with highs near 70. Partly sunny and much warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.

