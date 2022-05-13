Weekend forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 60.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Warming up fast. 60s-70s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 80.
Tomorrow evening: Passing shower or thunderstorm. Upper 70s.
Warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms, especially by Sunday. Mild tonight, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows only near 60. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a pop up shower or thunderstorm possible in the late afternoon to early evening.
A cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.Unfortunately, viewing conditions doesn't look great for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night due to cloud cover. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation.
Cooler weather is expected early next week, with rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine on Thursday and warmer, with highs near 70. Partly sunny and much warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.