Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 48.
Saturday: Partly sunny. The chance of an afternoon shower. High 75. Low 56.
Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 70. Low 58.
The weather turns unsettled as we head into the weekend, with Sunday looking to be the wetter of the two weekend days. Mostly clear this evening, with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather starts out dry on Saturday morning, with increasing clouds. A passing shower is possible as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front arrives on Sunday afternoon, producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 70.
Drier weather arrives on Monday, with clouds giving way to sunshine. Breezy, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warm and partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Thursday. Warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Friday, with the chance of a shower. Highs near 80.