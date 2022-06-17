Weekend forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 51.
Saturday: Clouds giving way to sunshine. A few showers possible early. Windy and cool. High 62. Low 42.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy. High 67. Low 48.
Much cooler weather is expected over the weekend. For tonight, expect increasing clouds, with overnight lows in the low 50s. A chilly Saturday, with overcast skies in the morning and temperatures only in the 50s most of the day. Some late day sunshine is expected to bring temperatures briefly into the low 60s. Windy throughout the day, especially in the late afternoon, with wind gusts expected to top out between 25-30 mph. Chilly tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Frost is not expected.
The weather turns warmer and sunnier for Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. Warmer weather returns next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 80. Warm and humid on Friday, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.