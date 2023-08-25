Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 63.
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. A passing shower. Muggy. High 75. Low 55.
Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 74. Low 51.
Turning less humid and comfortable heading through the weekend.
Clouds persist into tonight, with a few passing showers, patchy fog, and drizzle. Overnight lows in the low 60s.
The weekend looks generally pleasant, with the chance of a passing shower on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s and a bit humid. Partly sunny on Sunday and less humid, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny again on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and turning warmer later in the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday.