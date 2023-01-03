Wet weather continues in Central New York

Tonight: Cloudy with rain ending. Temperatures in the 40s.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Mid 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with rain developing. Upper 40s.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy with rain. Upper 40s.
Cloudy and unsettled weather looks to continue over the next 24 hours with a cold, steady rain tonight and again tomorrow evening. Seasonably cooler weather will gradually return later this week.
Cloudy with rain continuing this evening. Watch out for patchy fog, especially in areas that still have snow cover. Overnight lows remain well above freezing, in the upper 30s to 40s. Cloudy skies tomorrow morning, with rain developing in the afternoon. A stalled front will cause temperatures to vary considerably across Central New York. Temperatures look to remain in the 40s across the Mohawk Valley, upper 30s across the North Country, and in the upper 50s south of the Mohawk Valley! Rain comes to an end tomorrow evening with drier weather returning.
Cloudy with a passing rain shower on Thursday. Highs in the mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Friday, with little accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Flurries and seasonably cold for Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine finally looks to return next week, with partly sunny skies expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with highs in the 30s.