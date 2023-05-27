What is a 'Rex Block', and why is it bringing CNY lots of sunshine?

An absolutely gorgeous Saturday across CNY! The rest of the Memorial Day Weekend looks the same, although slightly warmer tomorrow and Monday. Perfect weather for outdoor gatherings, grilling, or attending events for Memorial Day itself. Sunshine, warmth, and dry weather continue for most of the workweek next week, but why are we seeing such extended quiet weather? It's called a Rex Block.
The atmosphere moves like the ocean. It has waves, ripples, currents, and circulations (which we call high or low pressure for weather). Sometimes the movement of the current in the atmosphere stalls, which is what is happening for the next several days. The jet stream which is a strong wind current far up in the atmosphere, simply put for this case, acts like a brick wall preventing easy movement of air beyond it.
A Rex Block happens when we have high pressure move into our area, but then an opposite low pressure circulation to our south. This traps the high pressure, preventing it from continuing to move east and therefore brings CNY plentiful amounts of sunshine and dry weather.