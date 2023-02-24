Widespread accumulating snow expected Saturday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 0.
Saturday: Cloudy with widespread light snow. High 21. Low 14.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 37.
Cold and breezy weather continues this evening, with lingering snow showers. Temperatures fall to near zero tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy on Saturday, with widespread snow developing in the morning and continuing through evening. A general 1-3" of accumulation is expected. Highs near 20. Cloudy on Sunday, with scattered snow showers. Not as cold, with highs in the upper 30s.
C Cloudy on Monday, with snow developing Monday evening. Highs in the mid 30s. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Monday night into Tuesday as heavy snow is possible. Stay tuned for details as we get closer. Mostly cloudy and dry on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers return on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s.