Widespread accumulating snow in the forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 20.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect tomorrow night into Wednesday afternoon for all of Central New York*
The first widespread snowfall of the season is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday. A general 3-5" of snow is possible, with the lower end expected in the lower elevations and higher end expected in the higher elevations. The Wednesday morning commute looks slippery, with improving conditions expected throughout the day. Temperatures look to remain much colder than average throughout the week, with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
The weather remains cold tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunshine early Tuesday gives way to clouds. Highs only in the upper 30s. Snow breaks out tomorrow night, mixing with sleet south of the Mohawk Valley. Snow continues through Wednesday morning, coming to and end in the afternoon. Cold and breezy, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible tomorrow night through Thursday. Some accumulation is possible, especially north of the Mohawk Valley.
A weak disturbance kicks off more snow showers on Friday, with generally light accumulations expected. Cold this weekend, with highs only in the low 30s. Very heavy lake effect snow is possible in Western NY and the Northern Tug Hill regions.