 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Widespread accumulating snow in the forecast

  • 0

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 20.

Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.

Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

Alert Day explainer

*A winter weather advisory is in effect tomorrow night into Wednesday afternoon for all of Central New York*

The first widespread snowfall of the season is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday. A general 3-5" of snow is possible, with the lower end expected in the lower elevations and higher end expected in the higher elevations. The Wednesday morning commute looks slippery, with improving conditions expected throughout the day. Temperatures look to remain much colder than average throughout the week, with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

The weather remains cold tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunshine early Tuesday gives way to clouds. Highs only in the upper 30s. Snow breaks out tomorrow night, mixing with sleet south of the Mohawk Valley. Snow continues through Wednesday morning, coming to and end in the afternoon. Cold and breezy, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible tomorrow night through Thursday. Some accumulation is possible, especially north of the Mohawk Valley.

A weak disturbance kicks off more snow showers on Friday, with generally light accumulations expected. Cold this weekend, with highs only in the low 30s. Very heavy lake effect snow is possible in Western NY and the Northern Tug Hill regions.

Recommended for you