...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida,
Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next
couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on
untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to
heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Widespread heavy snow continues throughout region

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Snow tapering off. Mid 30s.

Afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 41.

Tonight: Light snow showers. Low 34. 

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 48. Low 32.

Snowfall forecast
additional snow

*Tuesday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to expected heavy overnight snowfall, power outages, and a slippery morning commute*

*The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Central New York until noon today*

*The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties from 10 AM to 9 PM*

Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9 to 12 inches. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for this morning. The consistency of snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy, leading to the potential of power outages. Widespread power outages are possible in areas that pick up more than 10 inches of accumulation.

Accumulating snow ends late morning, with a mix of rain and snow showers throughout the afternoon. Breezy, with highs only near 40. The weather improves on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Thursday, with light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry and milder on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer weather still for Sunday and Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

