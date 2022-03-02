Widespread light snow returns Wednesday night

Tonight: Cloudy with light accumulating snow. Low 19.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. A few flurries. Low 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. High 23.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Cold. Mid teens.
Widespread snow returns tonight as a cold front moves across Central New York. Snow begins this evening, between 7-9 pm, becoming steady overnight. A general 1-3" of accumulation is expected by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows fall into the upper teens. Colder and windy tomorrow with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s.
A chance for mixed precipitation moves in Saturday as highs reach the upper 30s. Very mild and mostly cloudy on Sunday, with rain showers and highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with rain showers on Monday. Highs in the low 40s. Snow showers early Tuesday and colder, with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 40.