Widespread rain arrives tonight

Pleasant weather continues early this evening with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Widespread rain showers slowly begin to arrive tonight and into early tomorrow from a couple low pressure centers moving into the northeast. Severe weather isn't expected with this system, but there is a low risk for localized flooding especially in the Southern Valleys. Some models have rainfall totals not too high between half an inch and an inch but if any training showers occur local totals might exceed 2 inches or more.
Spotty showers will continue throughout the day Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. A cloudy start Wednesday with another chance for spotty light showers as a weak shortwave moves through CNY. Clouds will gradually diminish throughout the day and sunshine should peek out by the late evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Dry and windy weather for your Thursday as it will likely be the warmest day this week with highs in the low 80s. Rain begins to develop again overnight and into Friday with scattered showers and storms from a frontal boundary. Things are still trending mostly dry for next weekend though!