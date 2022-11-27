Widespread rain arriving this afternoon

Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy skies. Mid 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Widespread rain arriving. Lower 40s.
Sunday Evening: Rain. Lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lingering shower/snow. Mid 30s.
We start out this Sunday morning with a very nice sunrise! Mostly cloudy skies remain the story until around 1-4PM, when widespread rain from a low pressure system arrives bringing rain to most of Central New York. Current rainfall total estimates put almost the whole area in 1/2" to 1" of rain. Rain will gradually weaken later on tonight before mostly cloudy skies move in again for tomorrow. Due to lake-effect, some areas could still see lingering showers in lower elevations, and some snow flurries in higher elevations at least for the morning hours tomorrow.
Dry weather arrives late Monday and into Tuesday, however this will be short lived as another cold front arrives in our area late Wednesday morning. A similar situation with this system as the one bringing rain today (widespread rain with lake-effect rain/snow Thursday). It looks like we dry out again Friday, but next weekend is still up in the air forecast-wise since model guidance isn't agreeing much yet.