Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s overnight
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with rain showers. High 48
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and colder. Temperatures falling into the 30s.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy and colder. Upper 20s.
*A flood watch continues for Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties through Wednesday afternoon*
Widespread rain continues in Central New York this evening. Watch out for ponding on the roadways on your evening commute. Temperatures remain in the 40s this evening, warming into the 50s overnight as winds turn south ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves through Wednesday morning, bringing windy conditions to Central New York and much colder temperatures. High temperatures happen in the morning, in the upper 40s, before colder weather arrives in the afternoon. Temperatures by the evening fall into the 20s. Winds are expected to gust between 20-35 mph from the northwest. A few scattered lake effect snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, with litte accumulation.
Cold tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low teens. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s. Friday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to potential widespread heavy snowfall. Highs in the upper 20s. Cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the mid 20s. Scattered snow showers on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Cold on Monday, with highs in the upper teens. Warmer on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.