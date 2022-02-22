 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Widespread rain continues

  • 0

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s overnight

Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with rain showers. High 48

Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and colder. Temperatures falling into the 30s.

Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy and colder. Upper 20s.

Flood watch

*A flood watch continues for Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties through Wednesday afternoon*

Widespread rain continues in Central New York this evening. Watch out for ponding on the roadways on your evening commute. Temperatures remain in the 40s this evening, warming into the 50s overnight as winds turn south ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves through Wednesday morning, bringing windy conditions to Central New York and much colder temperatures. High temperatures happen in the morning, in the upper 40s, before colder weather arrives in the afternoon. Temperatures by the evening fall into the 20s. Winds are expected to gust between 20-35 mph from the northwest. A few scattered lake effect snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, with litte accumulation.

Cold tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low teens. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s. Friday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to potential widespread heavy snowfall. Highs in the upper 20s. Cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the mid 20s. Scattered snow showers on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Cold on Monday, with highs in the upper teens. Warmer on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.

Recommended for you