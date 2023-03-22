Widespread rain returns Thursday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain developing. Low 42.
Thursday morning: Cloudy with periods of rain. Mid 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Mostly cloudy and very mild. High 54
Thursday evening: Cloudy with rain showers, drizzle, and patchy fog. Upper 40s.
The weather remains mild tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front. This front produces widespread rain and brings cooler temperatures back to Central New York. For tonight, expect increasing clouds and rain showers. Overnight lows in the low 40s.
Cloudy with widespread rain expected on Thursday, especially in the late morning to early afternoon. Mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Rain ends tomorrow evening, with patchy drizzle and fog possible overnight.
Partly sunny on Friday and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain is expected on Saturday, possibly starting out as a wintry mix early. Highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible early Sunday, followed by sunshine. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny on Monday and pleasant, with highs in the upper 40s. Snow is possible late Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s.