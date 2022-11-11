Widespread rain showers tonight

Tonight: Rain showers. Upper 50s.
Saturday Morning: Lingering shower. Upper 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly dry. Mid 50s.
Saturday Evening: Stray showers. Lower 50s.
Today has been a StormTracker 2 Alert Day, mainly for the rain showers tonight. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are moving through the area this evening. We might briefly dry up later this evening, before another round of showers from a cold front will move through. These showers have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and possible drainage issues/ponding on roadways. This cold front leaves CNY tomorrow morning, and with it, say goodbye to the warmer weather! Temperatures cool throughout the day tomorrow, and then really cool down for Sunday.
Highs for the day Sunday will barely reach the lower 40s, with lake-effect clouds moving into our area as wind direction shifts to the west. These clouds will likely start out as light rain showers, but later on Sunday night, temperatures could cool down enough for flurries to fall. Highs throughout next week will be cooler than average, temperatures ranging from the 20s to 40s. Updates will follow later this weekend on the potential of a nor'easter next Wednesday/Thursday.