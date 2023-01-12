Widespread rain this Thursday night

Thursday Night: Rain showers. Upper 30s.
Friday Morning: Rain showers. Upper 30s.
Friday Afternoon: Rain turning to snow. Lower 30s.
Friday Evening: Lingering snow showers. Mid 20s.
Widespread rain is starting to arrive this Thursday evening, with temperatures barely reaching the upper 30s. Temperatures remain relatively unchanged overnight as a warm front continues to bring additional rain overnight and into tomorrow morning. By the early afternoon tomorrow, rain will begin to turn over to snow as temperatures slowly drop throughout the day. Snow showers will gradually weaken throughout Friday, and temperatures overnight start to get chilly in the upper teens.
Generally quiet weather is expected for the entire weekend. Saturday starts out with overcast skies and a few lingering flurries. Highs for the day don’t warm up much only reaching the mid 20s. Sun could try to peak through the clouds Saturday night, but, similar to last weekend the sunnier day looks to be Sunday with similar temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy skies Monday, warming up to near freezing before unsettled weather returns again next Tuesday and Wednesday.