Widespread rain throughout the day Thursday

Morning: Cloudy with rain. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Rain, heavy at times. High 49.
Tonight: Rain, tapering to showers. Low 40s.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers with breaks for sunshine. High 53. Low 36.
Widespread rain continues this morning, with unsettled, cooler weather heading into the weekend. A slow moving cold front brings widespread, steady, at times, heavy rainfall throughout today. Total rainfall looks to be 1-2". While river flooding is unlikely, some ponding on roadways is possible. High temperatures are only expected in the upper 40s.
This weather system is expected to stall over our region for the remainder of the week, with cloudy skies and on/off rain showers for Friday and Saturday. Continued cloudy and chilly on Sunday, with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Highs only in the low 40s. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.