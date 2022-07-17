Widespread rain tomorrow

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lower 60s.
Monday Morning: Widespread rain starting. Upper 60s.
Monday Afternoon: Widespread rain ending. Mid 70s.
Monday Evening: Scattered storms. Strong storms possible. Upper 70s.
Happy Ice Cream Day! Might have to eat the ice cream quick if you plan on getting some this evening because it won't be cooling off tonight. Lows will only fall into the 60s as humidity continues to increase overnight. Widespread rain showers look to begin early tomorrow morning and last throughout Monday morning. Showers begin to weaken in the afternoon before storms potentially fire up in the evening. Currently our area isn't likely to see any strong storms, but it all depends on conditions in the atmosphere after the rain moves through.
After an active weather day Monday, we look to continue a hot week this summer. Biggest story Tuesday is breezy conditions with winds from the west. It continues to get warmer Wednesday with highs possibly reaching the 90s. For both Tuesday and Wednesday, a few isolated pop-up storms could develop, however the most active day for storms this week looks to be Thursday. This is when a cold front arrives from the west bringing some scattered storms. Storm strength is still too far out to determine, however we will keep you updated with the latest info this week.