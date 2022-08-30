Widespread showers and a few storms this evening

Tonight: Numerous showers/storms. Lower 70s. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.
Wednesday Morning: Lingering sprinkle/shower. Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Wednesday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Wednesday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Widespread showers this evening with some embedded storms moving into our area. The biggest concern is gusty winds as a strong cold front pushes east into our area. Thankfully right now, winds look weak and there is limited storm development but still heavy rainfall. Lingering showers could continue overnight into tomorrow morning before drying out by the afternoon with highs only reaching the low 70s. A trailing cold front arrives into Thursday morning bringing another chance for a sprinkle/shower. By the afternoon Thursday, it will feel like an early taste of fall with crisp non-humid air and highs only reaching the upper 60s.
As a strong high pressure builds in from the west on Friday, expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity, a perfect start to the Labor Day Weekend. Fair weather continues while humidity and rain chances increase come Sunday and into Labor Day as another cold front moves over the area from the north.