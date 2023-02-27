Widespread snow develops tonight and continues through Tuesday

Tonight: Snow, heavy at times. Low 27.
Tuesday morning: Snow. Upper 20s.
Tuesday afternoon: Snow showers. High 35.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy. Low 30s.
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York for tonight through tomorrow afternoon.
Snow develops tonight, becoming heavy after 10 pm. Snowfall rates are expected to climb to 1" per hour overnight. Expect tricky travel overnight and early Tuesday morning. Snow continues Tuesday but becomes lighter throughout the day. Totals for Central New York are expected to range from 6-8" from Utica west to 8-12" east of Utica. Highs on Tuesday afternoon climb into the low to mid 30s.
Cloudy skies on Tuesday night, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s. Another winter storm is possible on Friday, with a mix between snow and ice. We'll keep you posted on the newest developments throughout the week. Snow showers expected on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 30s.