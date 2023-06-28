Wildfire smoke and the weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 55.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Hazy. Low 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Partly sunny. Hazy. High 75.
Thursday evening: Partly sunny. Hazy. Low 70s.
Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. These wildfires are burning in Canada and the winds are blowing the smoke into our area today. Light smoke is expected to become more noticeable through this afternoon.
While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed tonight and tomorrow and limit your time outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Winds will push the smoke out of our area beginning on Friday and we're not expecting smoke to return in the near future.
The weather looks to remain dry tonight and cool, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Hazy sunshine is expected tomorrow, with highs in the mid 70s. The weather warms up on Friday, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms look to return on Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 80. The weather pattern remains unsettled heading into early next week, with more shower and thunderstorm chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s and becoming increasingly more humid.