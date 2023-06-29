 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Friday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Wildfire smoke continues tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Friday morning: Partly sunny. Hazy. Mid 60s.

Friday afternoon: Partly sunny. Hazy. High 82.

Friday evening: Partly sunny. Hazy. Mid 70s.

Air quality

Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed tonight and tomorrow and limit your time outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Smoke looks to remain across our area through Friday, gradually becoming lighter as winds push the smoke out of our area over the weekend.

The weather remains dry and hazy this evening, with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Partly sunny and hazy on Friday. Warmer, with highs in the low 80s. It becomes humid on Saturday and very warm, with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s. Most thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and no particular day looks to be a washout.

