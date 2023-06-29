Wildfire smoke continues tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.
Friday morning: Partly sunny. Hazy. Mid 60s.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny. Hazy. High 82.
Friday evening: Partly sunny. Hazy. Mid 70s.
Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed tonight and tomorrow and limit your time outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Smoke looks to remain across our area through Friday, gradually becoming lighter as winds push the smoke out of our area over the weekend.
The weather remains dry and hazy this evening, with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Partly sunny and hazy on Friday. Warmer, with highs in the low 80s. It becomes humid on Saturday and very warm, with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s. Most thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and no particular day looks to be a washout.