Wind and rain on Wednesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32.
Wednesday Morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52.
Wednesday evening: Rain and wind. Temperatures drop rapidly into the 30s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for tomorrow evening and Thursday morning due to a combination of strong winds and locally heavy lake effect snow.*
Mostly cloudy skies expected this evening and tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Widespread rain is expected to develop tomorrow morning as a strong cold front approaches Central New York. Windy weather is expected, especially along hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley, with wind gusts between 40-45 mph possible through the afternoon. All of Central New York is expected to see windy weather tomorrow evening, tomorrow night, and early Thursday as a cold front moves through.
Lake effect snow is expected to develop tomorrow night, falling heavy at times north of the Mohawk Valley. A general 4-8" of accumulation is possible here, with little accumulation expected in and south of the Mohawk Valley. Cold and blustery weather for Thursday, followed by less wind and warmer temperatures on Friday. Rain returns on Saturday, with cooler weather expected on Sunday.