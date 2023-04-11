Winds diminish tonight, warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.
Wednesday morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 72.
Wednesday evening: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
The weather turns warmer and less windy for the middle and end of the week. Winds become lighter this evening, especially after sunset. Mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Warmer and less windy tomorrow, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A push of warmer weather will follow for the remainder of the week.
Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.