...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Winds diminish tonight, warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.

Wednesday morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 72.

Wednesday evening: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.

Temperature trend

The weather turns warmer and less windy for the middle and end of the week. Winds become lighter this evening, especially after sunset. Mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Warmer and less windy tomorrow, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A push of warmer weather will follow for the remainder of the week.

Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.

