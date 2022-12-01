Winds diminishing tonight

Tonight: Snow showers end. Becoming less windy. Low 23.
Friday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upepr 20s.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny. High 42.
Friday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Winds will finally diminish tonight and look much lighter for Friday. Lake effect snow comes to an end tonight, with little additional accumulation expected. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 20s. A generally pleasant afternoon tomorrow, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Less windy, with highs in the low 40s. Clouds return Friday night as the next area of low pressure arrives.
A wet start to the weekend, with widespread rain expected on Saturday. Highs in the low 50s. Windy weather returns as another strong cold front arrives. Breezy on Sunday and cooler, with highs in the upper 30s. Seasonably cold on Monday and dry, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Colder on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.