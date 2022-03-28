Windy and cold weather returns to the Mohawk Valley

Morning: Scattered gusty snow. Windy. Low teens.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Upper teens
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, brief snowfall. Windy. Low teens.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 28. Low 15.
Light snowfall continues this morning with slippery roadway conditions. Frigid wind chills today could make temperatures feel close to or below zero. Winds remain strong going into the afternoon with highs only near 20. Winds remain breezy going into tomorrow, but sunshine makes a return. Highs in the upper 20s with wind chill values in the single digits.
Warmer air slowly moves into the region throughout the week. Afternoon rain showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. We are keeping an eye out for stronger rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday evening, with highs in the low 60s. April begins Friday with mild weather in the day that cools as rainfall turns to snowfall Friday night into Saturday. Scattered snow showers in the morning hours on Saturday, with afternoon highs in the low 40s. Dry weather returns Sunday.