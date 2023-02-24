Windy and cold weather with highs in the 20s

Morning: Cloudy with snow showers. Cold. Upper teens.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and windy. Mid teens.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 0.
A cold and windy day, with mostly cloudy skies and lake effect snow showers. Highs only in the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits. Winds become blustery from the northwest with gusts between 30-40 mph. Cold tonight, with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows near zero.
Cloudy on Saturday with light snow showers. Cold but less windy, with highs in the low 20s. Snow accumulation looks to be 1-2" for most of us with 2-4" possible north of the Mohawk Valley. A few flurries late Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Monday, with snow developing Monday evening. Highs in the mid 30s. Widespread heavy snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s.