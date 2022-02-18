Windy and cooler today

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may cause flooding.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga,
Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Sullivan,
Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much cooler temperatures are moving in changing the rain to
snow and slowing the runoff. A half inch of rainfall is still
possible this morning in the Catskills and northeast PA.
Lingering flood problems will continue today. Significant
rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and
possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

The combination of recent rain and rapidly falling temperatures
and a wintry mix this morning could produce some icy roads.
Temperatures in the 50s are plunging into the 20s behind the
front, and may produce patches of black ice, especially on roads
that may have leftover standing water from the recent rain that
will quickly turn to ice. Be mindful of this potential and use
extra caution during this Friday morning commute.

Windy and cooler today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Widespread icy untreated surfaces. Snow showers and windy. Low 20s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 27.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Snow showers. Windy. High 29. Low 9.

***A flood watch continues for all of Central New York through Friday evening***

***Wind advisory in effect for Southern Herkimer, Chenango, and Otsego Counties until Friday morning***

***Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Herkimer, Oneida, Madison, and Lewis counties for Friday morning***

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly below freezing by daybreak, with a widespread flash freeze expected. Watch out for icy untreated surfaces. There could be debris on the roadways and scattered power outages this morning due to windy conditions. Still windy and much colder this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chills look to drop into the single digits.

weekend

Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. Breezy conditions on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but remain warm with highs in the 40s. Colder on Thursday, with highs back in the upper 20s.

Recommended for you