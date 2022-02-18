Windy and cooler today

Morning: Widespread icy untreated surfaces. Snow showers and windy. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 27.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 12.
Tomorrow: Snow showers. Windy. High 29. Low 9.
***A flood watch continues for all of Central New York through Friday evening***
***Wind advisory in effect for Southern Herkimer, Chenango, and Otsego Counties until Friday morning***
***Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Herkimer, Oneida, Madison, and Lewis counties for Friday morning***
Temperatures are expected to drop quickly below freezing by daybreak, with a widespread flash freeze expected. Watch out for icy untreated surfaces. There could be debris on the roadways and scattered power outages this morning due to windy conditions. Still windy and much colder this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chills look to drop into the single digits.
Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. Breezy conditions on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but remain warm with highs in the 40s. Colder on Thursday, with highs back in the upper 20s.